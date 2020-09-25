Raymond Clifford Craig was born Jan. 19, 1933, to Harry Franklin and Lettie Grace Craig and died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home in Paris, Texas.
Raymond married Retha Rosalie Robertson on July 2, 1951, in Windsor, and to this union they had three children, Raymond Timothy, Christina Ann and Ronald Ray Craig.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in September 1951 and retired with an honorable discharge in September 1971. Upon joining the service, he became an aircraft mechanic, and at the time of his retirement, he was NCOIC of quality control at March Air Force Base in southern California. After the service, he returned to Windsor and then moved to Morrisville.
Due to health reasons in October 2018, he and Rosalie moved to assisted living in Paris, Texas, until his passing.
Raymond loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting deer and sitting on the porch watching the world go by. He loved to hunt with his son Tim, and he usually just sat and did some son and father talking, never taking a shot at any deer.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lettie Craig; daughter Christina Ann Craig and son Ronald Ray Craig; sister Dorothy Ivey and brother Robert Earl Craig; and great-great-grandson Jaxon Allen.
He is survived by Rosalie, the love of his life, his best friend and his whole world for 69 loving years; son Raymond Timothy Craig and significant other Pamela Holt; grandkids Rachel and Kendall Chitwood of Lebanon and Raymond Timothy Craig II of Springfield; great-grandkids, Wyatt and Noah Chitwood, Theresa and Ray Booker, great-great-grandson Liam of Wamego, Kansas, Donovan and Jacquelyn Allen; great-great-grandson Oliver of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Skylor Morse, Kountze, Texas; Brittney Craig of Florence, South Carolina, and Anthony of Springfield; and nephew Gary and Mary Ivey of Pomme De Terre.
Graveside services for Raymond will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Hartley Cemetery, Cedar County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.