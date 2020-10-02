Raymond Lee Neill, 84, Fair Play, passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Raymond was born on April 26, 1936, to Henry and Twila Compton Neill.
He married his wife of 63 years, Irene Witt, on April 25, 1957. To this union, three children were born, Russell, Tammie and Patty.
Raymond graduated from Dadeville High School in 1954.
After marriage, he went to work and helped build the Stockton Dam. He later worked for Carl White Oil Co. while also farming. His farm consisted of row cropping corn and beans and raising hogs and cattle. He also was a Cedar County board member for soil and water and the Farm Service Agency.
Raymond was a loving family man who cherished time with his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed, and he leaves them with many happy memories.
Raymond really enjoyed the hobby of turkey hunting. He could just hear a turkey gobble, and he was off to hunt it down. He would take anyone, family or friends, on a hunt. Anyone who knew him was also familiar with his unique question: “Do you know how to rabbit dance?” And, if you did not, he would be sure to show you how.
Survivors include his wife, Irene; children Russell Neill of Fair Play, Tammie Papenfuhs and husband Bob of Stockton, and Patty Neill of Lockwood; grandchildren Ashley Beckley, Brandon Beckley and wife Christie, Dusty Timmons and Melissa Johnson and husband Derrick; great-grandchildren Reagan and Riley Stapp, Colton Beckley, Haliena Aman, Olivia Beckley and Taylor and Tinley Johnson; and sister Wilda Ross.
He was preceded in death by his five brothers and one sister.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
Final interment was in Lindley Prairie Cemetery, Stockton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City.
