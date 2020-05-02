Ready for recovery

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Nearly two months after response to the COVID-19 crisis began, Polk County leaders are ready to move the county into recovery.
The Polk County Health Center announced Wednesday, April 29, the county will start the second phase of its COVID-19 response and recovery plan beginning Monday, May 4.
The changes come in light of Gov. Mike Parson’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan, which he released earlier this week. The statewide order is set to go into effect the same day as Polk County’s plan.
“Polk County should be congratulated on a job well done as we are currently operating in phase one of recovery due to the efforts made by citizens to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Polk County Health Center Administrator Michelle Morris says in a news release.
As of press time Friday, Polk County has had one confirmed case of COVID-19. The health center says the patient has recovered.
According to the response and recovery plan, the first step “begins to relax the community mitigation strategies to cautiously resume some normal community activities while keeping many measures in place to limit physical interactions and the spread of disease.”
What will step one of phase two look like?
The health center says all businesses may be opened to the community starting Monday, but they must maintain 6 feet of physical distance between all occupants.
“When possible, operations should be conducted remotely,” the plan says. “Business activities that bring people together are not permitted or allowed as it increases risk to spread disease.”
Mass gatherings will be limited to 50 people or less.
Churches may hold in-person services as long as social distancing requirements are followed, the plan says. Also, the mass gathering limitation does not apply to churches.
“However, common practices that may occur with worship services, such as hand shaking and
shared communion cups, should be avoided,” the plan says. “Places of worship are also encouraged to continue use of alternative means of services through streaming services and other opportunities.”
Those who are in high-risk categories should continue to shelter in place, the health center says.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with asthma, chronic lung disease, diabetes, serious heart conditions, chronic kidney disease being treated with dialysis, severe obesity, liver disease, and those who are immunocompromised, 65 and older and living in long-term care facilities, are at high risk of severe illness.
“Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus back home,” the plan says.
As part of phase one, senior living facilities and hospitals will also continue to prohibit visitors.
Finally, people should minimize essential travel and follow CDC guidelines, the center says.
The center’s plan says people should only travel outside of the community and region for essential activities. And, if people must travel internationally or to areas where there are outbreaks of the virus, they should isolate themselves for 14 days.
Carol Bookhout, community educator with Polk County Health Center, says these regulations will be in place for at least two weeks.
“We will be monitoring data daily to determine when we move to step two,” she says.
The release says that work — which will determine the county’s transition each step of the way — will be done by the center’s epidemiology team members “as they examine the impact of the virus on the community daily” through data they collect.
How did Polk County get to the point of recovery?
Bookhout says current data shows the county is ready to push ahead with modified guidelines.
The response and recovery plan identifies four milestones the county must meet to move ahead with phase two.
First, data must show a sustained reduction in cases for at least 14 days, the plan says.
“Through the first month of our community’s response, there has been cautious optimism that we have been able to avoid the explosive growth of the disease that some communities have experienced,” the plan says.
The plan says the rate of spread of disease in Polk County has been low.
Next, hospitals must be able to treat all patients with COVID-19 without crisis standards of care. This data is gathered by monitoring available beds and cases in hospitals, the plan says.
“If there is growth of total and active cases within the community, there will be increasing pressure on the healthcare system,” the plan says. “ … Exceeding this capacity has a detrimental effect on the community.”
Currently, area hospitals are able to treat all patients with COVID-19, the plan says.
Also, the plan says testing, through the Citizens Memorial Hospital drive-thru clinic and the health center, must be available for all symptomatic people in the county.
“Testing has significantly improved since the start of the outbreak,” the plan says. “During the first few weeks, testing was extremely limited and the turnaround time for results was exceedingly long, with some test results taking greater than two weeks.”
Recently, the plan says, testing capacity “has significantly increased” and the time it takes to get test results “has significantly decreased.”
“Using a combination of government and private laboratories, test results are provided between one and three days,” the plan says.
As more testing and quicker results will be needed as the community reopens, the plan says the health center could work with regional partners, like the Springfield Greene County Health Department, for testing.
Finally, public health staff must be able to maintain and monitor active cases and contact isolation, including the number of residents in quarantine.
The plan says the health center “has taken steps to dramatically increase the capacity to conduct epidemiology activities in response to COVID-19.”
In addition to those four elements, Bookhout says “there is no evidence of a trend leading to increased numbers.”
“With this data, we feel confident Polk County is ready to move to phase two of the response and recovery plan,” she says.
So, what’s next?
The plan says the county’s success and continued reopening depends on “large-scale compliance with the guidance that will be issued.”
“While community leaders are responsible for determining the timing and implementation of reopening, the full adoption of the spirit behind the steps is incumbent of everyone,” the plan says.
Bookhout says over the past two months, the community has worked hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We want to commend the efforts of government, businesses, schools, churches and individuals who have taken personal responsibility to ensure the health and safety of their families and neighbors,” Bookhout says.
She says the health center has “strong partnerships with industry and government leaders throughout our county” and appreciates their support.
Bolivar City Administrator Tracy Slagle says leaders understand “this hasn’t been easy on many small business owners.”
“So I just want to reiterate an appreciation to the businesses that are working through any procedure changes they may be making in order to be open and follow the safety guidelines,” she says.
Polk County Presiding Commissioner Shannon Hancock encourages people to support local businesses now and in the months ahead.
Tamera Heitz-Peek with Citizens Memorial Hospital says the health care system is working out the details of its own recovery plan.
Like the hospital, city and county leaders have worked alongside the health center to set local guidelines throughout the pandemic.
“We’ve all been in the same conversation and all on the same page,” Bolivar mayor Chris Warwick says. “We all understand the idea of playing it safe and making sure we don’t come out too quick.”
On Tuesday, March 17, Warwick declared a state of emergency for the city, initially limiting gatherings of 50 or more people.
Polk County’s commission also declared a state of emergency and imposed the same limitation on gatherings within the county on Monday, March 16.
Hancock and Warwick say the county and city orders will remain in effect, but with one alteration — churches will be added to the exemption list, which already includes businesses, schools and daycares.
The change helps the orders match the health center’s plan, they say.
Hancock says the county’s order is set to sunset at midnight on Sunday, May 24. The city’s order says it will end a week later on Sunday, May 31.
The county’s courthouse, which has been closed to visitors since Friday, March 20, will reopen to the public Monday, May 4, Hancock says. The county’s recycling center will also open its gates Thursday, May 7.
Warwick says the lobby of Bolivar’s city hall will stay closed for the time being, allowing the city to “switch back and forth on staffing.”
“All services will be provided, but people can work from home if they want to work from home,” he says. “It gives them the opportunity to be able to protect their own health and their families.”
Can Polk County come together?
It’s important to take things slowly as the community begins to reopen, Warwick says.
“If you’re concerned about coming out, you can stay home,” he says. “We want things to start on the process of going back to normal, but we realize we aren’t going back to March 1 where everything’s rolling along.”
For instance, Warwick says while many churches are “ready to get back,” some congregations say they’re taking a measured approach.
“Just because we can do something doesn’t necessarily mean we are going to do it,” he says. “Everyone still has an individual choice.”
Warwick says individuals need to make the right decisions for themselves and their families.
“It may mean it’s harder for some and leave some people in need,” Warwick says. “Those encouraging reopening need to be ready and willing to help and support those with immune deficiencies and those with family members who have concerns. We need to be gracious to those who have concerns.”
Personal responsibility, Bookhout says, will be the key to continued success as the county moves forward through recovery.
“As we continue to practice physical distancing, good hand hygiene and limited exposure to others when we are sick, our recovery will be successful and Polk County will soon enjoy the new normal,” she says.
Morris echoes Bookhout’s thoughts.
“The success of our recovery plan greatly depends on personal responsibility,” she says. “As a community, we must make physical distancing, hand hygiene and sanitation a priority in business, home and personally.”
Hancock thanks the community for its “patience and understanding through these difficult and uncertain times.”
“I appreciate all the businesses, groups and individuals who stepped up and made extremely difficult decisions to protect the citizens of Polk County,” he says.
He says it’s “been great to see the people of Polk County unite and help those in need.”
“Coming together as a community is how we will make it through this,” Hancock says.
