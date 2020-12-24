Reatha “Rosalie” Robertson Craig, 86, went to Heaven to join her husband, Raymond Craig, of 69 years of marriage. Born Feb. 8,1934, to George And Myrtle Robertson, Rosalie was one of five sisters.
Rosalie loved her family at First Baptist Church of Morrisville. She made handmade gifts and gave them to her church friends. Rosalie loved to sing and even wrote and recorded some gospel songs. She was always humming a gospel tune.
Rosalie learned to paint pictures as a hobby after she retired and loved to paint the log cabin that she grew up in.
In 1975, Rosalie went to school and became an LPN, working in several nursing homes and even became nursing home administrator in Stover and Humansville.
Being an Air Force wife meant moving around a lot, but Rosalie always made it a loving home. Rosalie was a very loving mother, wife and friend who would help anyone she could, especially the elderly. Rosalie had a great love for her family and always put them first and foremost.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; daughter Christina Ann Craig and son Ronald Ray Craig; parents George and Myrtle Robertson; sisters Daisy Gannaway, Grace Smart, Jo Richardson and Georgie Perry; and great-great-grandson Jaxon Allen.
She is survived by her son Raymond Timothy “Tim” Craig and significant other Pamala Holt; grandkids Rachel and Kendall Chitwood, great-grandsons Wyatt and Noah Chitwood, Lebanon, and Timothy Craig, Springfield; great-grand-kids Theresa and Ray Booker and great-great-grandson Liam Booker, Saint Mary’s, Kansas, Donovan and Jacquelyn Allen, Oliver Allen, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Skylor Morse, Kountze, Texas, Brittney Craig, Florence, South Carolina, and Anthony of Springfield; and nephew Gary and Mary Ivey, Pomme deTerre.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec, 29, at Hartley Cemetery, south of Fair Play.
