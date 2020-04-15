All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
A month ago, I warned that there was a tendency to overreact to this virus that worried me. Well, I have been watching the data and my fears have been realized. We have crossed into overreaction and scare tactics.
We did our duty and voluntarily complied with the authorities but enough is enough.
People are out of work, businesses are straining even with government assistance and lives continue to be thrown into chaos. Death does not only occur when you get a virus. It happens when you are depressed, scared, lonely and unsure of the future. People lose faith and embrace despair and the mind goes to dark places. We have entered those times.
Governor Parson, please take the lead and think about the consequences of remaining shut down too long. Institute a plan of controlled opening immediately. Perhaps county by county where cases are decreasing.
Originally President Trump stated his hopes that the economy and the country might reopen following Easter. I wish he would have stuck to his guns, for at least most of the country. However, the media mob and even some of his own advisers seem to be pulling the strings now and that is unfortunate.
The numbers just don’t add up. We have thousands more ventilators in states than we need. Hospitalizations are nowhere near the numbers once predicted and deaths are not 125,000 to 250,000, they are closer to a mild year of the flu. Why is updating the models considered appropriate but shortening the closures is foolhardy?
Now I am well aware that deaths due to this virus are not over but it is also time to realize that we have flattened the curve. We took the precautions and we pushed back on this beast.
It is time to begin reopening. NOW.
I appreciate that this is a large country with 50 different states, each with rights that supersede the federal government. For that reason, I encourage states with much less serious virus numbers to begin opening businesses immediately in light of recent data.
Governor Parson, thank you for looking out for us. It was probably the right thing to do for a while but now it is time that counties remove business restrictions. If St. Louis and Kansas City are still uneasy, perhaps they remain closed for a few more days.
Should we still limit travel and observe social distancing when we can? Absolutely. But it is time ALL businesses reopen.
I think hospitals should continue limiting visitors as well as nursing homes. The elderly and immune challenged should take extreme caution. We are not out of the woods but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and it is not an oncoming train.
This situation was never as bad as it was hyped but no one wanted to be standing out in front of media opinion simply to be crucified. We have all seen that before.
Hindsight is 20/20 but we probably could have avoided statewide closures and suffered no more additional loss of life.
Now is the time to reopen and begin to take back our lives from this invisible thief.
We are strong. We are Bolivar Strong and recovery should begin now.
