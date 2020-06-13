Recovery on hold

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Just days away from the first official day of summer, and three months into the new coronavirus crisis, a recent spike in COVID-19 cases has put the Polk County Health Center’s recovery plans on hold.
This week alone, the center confirmed six new positive cases, increasing the county’s total from three to nine total cases, as of press time.
The Polk County Health Center announced three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — cases five, six and seven — in a news release on Tuesday evening, June 9.
“The cases are a result of exposure to a positive contact from domestic travel,” the release said.
More than 50 individuals had been in contact with those three cases while infectious, the release said.
Those affected have been contacted and will be monitored through quarantine measures for fever and respiratory symptoms by the Polk County Health Center epidemiology team, the release said.
Two of those 50 people have tested positive for COVID-19 — becoming cases eight and nine — per a Thursday evening, June 11, news release.
“Both patients have been in quarantine since notification from the PCHC staff of their exposure,” the release said. “Due to the cooperation of the patients there are no direct contacts to monitor and no public exposures to announce.”
In the release, health center administrator Michelle Morris said her team is “thankful that community members understand the importance of following the isolation guidelines and cooperate with our staff when they are educated about COVID-19 after coming in contact with the virus.”
All of the patients, who are Polk County residents, are currently at home in isolation, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both releases said.
Potential exposures
The health center’s investigation revealed public notification of potential exposures is warranted the county’s fifth, sixth and seventh cases.
On Saturday, June 6, an infected person was at Silo Golf and Country Club from 2-7 p.m. The person was not symptomatic and not masked at the time, a release said.
The center shared several potential exposures for Sunday, June 7.
An infected person, who was not symptomatic and not masked at the time, was at Westlake Ace Hardware from 10-11 a.m.
A case, who was not symptomatic and not masked, was at Hibbett Sports between noon and 5 p.m.
Later that evening, an infected person was at Bolivar Walmart between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. The person was not symptomatic and not masked at the time.
On Tuesday, June 9, a case was at Hibbett Sports from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The person was not symptomatic and not masked at the time, a release said.
“Anyone who was at the above locations at the time of potential exposure is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms,” a release said. “There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.”
Community educator Carol Bookhout said via email the health center takes certain steps when potential exposures occur in local businesses.
First, those businesses are contacted by the Polk County Health Center, she said.
“At that time, PCHC confirms proper cleaning and sanitization protocols are in place and emphasizes the importance of continuing those measures and answers any questions they may have regarding the exposure,” Bookhout said.
She said if an employee tests positive, “all the contacts, including co-workers working with the positive case during the time they were infectious, are considered a contact to a positive and placed in isolation.”
“They would not continue working,” Bookhout said.
Plans put on pause
On the verge of moving into the next step of its recovery plan, the Polk County Health center said the county will remain in the second step of phase 2 of its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Plan due to the increase of cases during the last seven days.
“Data is collected each day regarding the achievement of four elements needed to assure public health and safety,” Morris said in a news release.
The center’s epidemiology team examines the number of cases, availability of hospital beds, testing capabilities and contact tracing monitoring.
“Currently, Polk County has maintained high levels of progress in bed availability and testing capabilities,” Morris said. “However, we are cautious about the number of cases we have added in the last seven days and the strain extensive contact tracing has placed on the Health Center.”
The release said the epidemiology team collaborates with officials from Polk County, the City of Bolivar and Citizens Memorial Hospital when making decisions about moving to the next step of the county’s recovery plan.
“We want to avoid placing a strain on our community health care systems,” Morris said. “By delaying our movement to Step 3 of Phase 2 in our recovery plan, we will be able to assess the number of positive results from the current contacts identified in the past seven days. When we can ensure little to no impact of our recent rise in cases, we will be ready to move forward.”
Polk County has been in the second step of phase two since Thursday, May 21.
According to the release, step two relaxes occupancy limits and resumes mass gatherings on a limited basis.
Mass gatherings are limited to 150 people, but physical distancing standards still apply.
“If physical distancing standards cannot be met, the gathering must be postponed or cancelled,” the release said.
Step one limited gatherings to 50 people or less, the BH-FP previously reported.
In step two, people should minimize essential travel and follow CDC guidelines, the release said.
“If travel is required internationally or to areas where there are outbreaks of the virus, 14-day isolation is recommended,” the release said.
The release said all schools are permitted to reopen.
“Physical distancing and personal protection strategies should be applied to full capability,” the release said. “Protocols should be implemented regarding regular hand hygiene of students, teachers and staff, as well as routine cleaning procedures.”
Mass gathering restrictions don’t apply to schools.
Other standards remain consistent from step one to step two.
“All interactions within the community are required to maintain physical distancing strategies,” the release said. “High risk individuals should continue to limit interactions to those that are considered vital.”
The release said all current essential, non-retail businesses and organizations will continue operating.
For all other businesses and organizations, occupancy restrictions “are relaxed more while maintaining 6 foot spacing in all areas possible.”
In step two, all locations must continue to apply social distancing standards.
“When possible, operations should be conducted remotely,” the release said.
Churches may continue to hold in-person services as long as social distancing requirements are followed. Mass gathering limitations also don’t apply to churches.
Those who are in high-risk categories should continue to shelter in place, the health center said.
“Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus back home,” the plan said.
Finally, as part of step two, senior living facilities and hospitals continue to prohibit visitors.
Find more information at the center’s website at polkcountyhealth.org. The state’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan is available online at showmestrong.mo.gov.
