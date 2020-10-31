Tuesday, Nov. 3, is election day in what many consider the most important election cycle in recent history.
Polk County voters will play an important part in that story, deciding a series of local races and issues, as well as several state and national elections.
Find local candidate profiles in the Saturday, Sept. 19, issue of the BH-FP, as well as in-depth coverage of the local City of Morrisville tax issue in the Wednesday, Sept. 30, issue.
Sample ballots appeared in the Wednesday, Oct. 21, issue, along with proposed amendment language, while an overview of the statewide ballot appeared in the Saturday, Oct. 24, issue.
Find election night results in the Saturday, Nov. 7, issue of the BH-FP.
