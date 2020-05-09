All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Mr. Honeycutt means well, I'm sure, but he is spreading misinformation to vulnerable people, and that is very dangerous any time, but particularly now.
There are legitimate and reliable news sources from which he can learn about this pandemic. It is his responsibility, as well as that of all of us, to get the facts.
Regarding Mr. Honeycutt's last shot at this, he mentioned that herd immunity might be achieved once 70 million people had been infected. The actual fact is that most experts say that about 70% of the population infected is what might be required. That's 245 million, rather than 70 million.
These are facts and statistics we all need to know in order to make informed decisions. We have about 244 million to go.
It is now being predicted that we will likely have 100,000 dead fellow Americans by the end of May. This thing is just getting started and will accelerate as more and more states remove common sense safety measures.
— D.G. Hacker DDS
