The COVID-19 crisis raises so many important issues that require nuanced analysis and compassion. Once again, you’ve succeeded in making it all about you and whether or not you’re “right” or appropriately bull-headed.
If you want to be a truly powerful publisher, take yourself out of the equation. Give voice to all of your community — the unemployed waitress with diabetes, the farmer with no way to get his goods to market, the elderly, and the small businessman who has had to let go his employees.
When you can write a column that expresses their concerns and fears while leaving yourself out of it, you will be on the path to serving the community who buys your paper.
— Russell Jackson
