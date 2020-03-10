Retha Arlene Wright, 84, of Bolivar passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at CMHCF in Bolivar.
Retha was born on July 9, 1935, in Bolivar, the daughter of Ira and Elsie (Gent) Landreth.
Retha attended school in Bolivar, where she graduated in 1953.
Retha was united in marriage on Oct. 14, 1955, to Robert Lewis Wright in Fair Play. The couple shared 54 years of marriage together, and to this union they were blessed with two sons, Robert Lynn Wright and Brent Allen Wright.
After high school, Retha worked at the newspaper office, REA and was the high school secretary for Fair Play R-2 school for 22 years before retiring in 1999.
Retha enjoyed traveling, attending ball games, reading and, most of all, baking cookies. She was known as the "cookie lady" by those who knew her well.
Retha was a member of Fair Play First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Wright and wife Patricia, and Brent Wright and wife Tammy; grandchildren Kristin Moore and husband Chris, Karla Lewis and husband Josh, David Wright with Kristen VanGorden, Kendal Wright with Samantha Michaelis and Landon Wright; great-grandchildren Cale, Cierra, Aiden, Kolten, Emma, Isaac and Jacob; and brother Jack and Mary Jane Landreth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sister Wanda Murphy and great-grandson Bentley Lewis.
Services for Retha will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Aldrich. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.