The Rev. Johnnie Hoover, age 87, of Bolivar passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in his home. He was born Sept. 25, 1933, in Swifton, Arkansas to John Alvie and Lula Alberta Adams Hoover.
He was united in marriage to Ella Mae Childers on Jan. 25, 1951, and to this union four daughters were born.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Julie Mae Hoover; three brothers, William, Herbert Dee and Jackie Dale Hoover; and two sisters, Joyce Janelle Hoover and Shirley Faye White.
Johnnie is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ella, of the home; three daughters, Joyce Ponder and husband Dean, Beckie Tegethoff and husband Bud, all of Bolivar, and Teresa Hoover of Fayetteville, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Julie Hague and husband Chris, Aimee Hollenbeck and husband Jason, Adam Lentz, Timothy Tegethoff, Rebekah and Mekalah Tegethoff; seven great-grandchildren Savannah, Brandon, Katie, Allison, Julianne, Johnnie and Layahna, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at New Beginning Full Gospel Church, Humansville. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the church. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.