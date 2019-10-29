Richard “Dick” Arlen Dorman, a former Bolivar resident and businessman, was born April 6, 1934, in Lead, South Dakota, to Wesley and Lucile Dorman. Surrounded by his family, Dick was peacefully called home to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
After graduating from Wheatland High School in 1953, Dick joined the U. S. Marine Corps. He faithfully served his country in Korea and Japan before returning to California’s Marine Corp base, Camp Pendleton.
While in California, he met his wife, Ginger Lee Anderson. They married on Nov. 20, 1955, and enjoyed married life for nearly 64 wonderful years.
To this union were born four children, Katheryn Lucile, Alan Dale, Karrolyn Beth and Kay Lynn. With the Golden Rule as his standard, Dick was one that truly lived out his faith. The love of his family came second only to his love of God. As Dick grew older, he became even more aware of God’s plan for his life.
Dick and Ginger raised their children to believe in and faithfully serve the Lord. Dick was a longtime member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Springfield. He enjoyed fishing, scouting, camping, electronics, chess and creating home videos.
He was a kind and loving father and husband. He was dearly loved by his children and their spouses, his 50 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother Benny, his sister Sue, all of Galmey, and his daughter Kay Lynn Blankenship of Tennessee.
He is survived by his daughter Katheryn Workman and husband Richard of Nixa, Alan Dorman and wife Paula of Panama City, Florida, Karrolyn Booher and husband Danny of Springfield and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life was Saturday, Oct. 19, at Macedonia Baptist Church in Springfield.
