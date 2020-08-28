Richard W. Solan, age 71, of Hermitage passed away Aug. 24, 2020, at Lake Regional Health System, Osage Beach.
He was born Dec. 28, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Lawrence Solan and Rita Conway Solan.
He had retired as sergeant for the U.S. Army in 1997 after 20-plus years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Major Douglas Ray Solan; and daughter, Tamulennnnn Eulene Solan.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Solan of the home, and six grandchildren.
Memorial graveside services with full military honors will be at a later date in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Fort Leonard Wood. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
