Rita K. Zaerr, 72, of Bolivar, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in her home after a five year battle with lung cancer. She was born Jan. 12, 1949, in Heavener, Oklahoma, to Pat Cherry and Zelpha Grace.
She has been a member of Open Hearts United Methodist Church since 1993, a volunteer of The Emmaus and Show Me The Way Walk to Emmaus of Southwest Missouri for over 20 years.
She was married June 3, 1973, to James L. Zaerr in Heavener, Oklahoma. Rita dedicated her entire life to her husband, Jim Zaerr, and her three sons. She spent her entire life watching her family grow and blossom, and she loved spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Jim, of the home; sons, Lance Randolph Zaerr of Peoria, Illinois, Curtis J. Zaerr of Springfield, Jeremy L. Zaerr of Kansas City; and four grandchildren, Gavin Zaerr and Adyson Zaerr of Kansas City, Lance Zaerr and Lacey Zaerr of Peoria, Illinois; and two great-grandchildren, Kindle and Khloe Zaerr of Peoria, Illinois.
Funeral services were Friday, Jan. 8, at the Open Hearts United Methodist Church of Bolivar, with Pastor David Collum officiating. Burial was at the Jasper Cemetery near Jasper.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Open Hearts Methodist Church of Bolivar and to the Multiple Sclerosis Society and Foundation.
