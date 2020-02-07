Robert Frank Shaw, 77, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
Bob was born in Springfield on Dec. 9, 1942, to Robert and Marjorie Lightfoot Shaw. Bob grew up spending much of his time, especially the summers, with his grandparents in Bolivar.
His college career sent him to Stillwater, but he would eventually go on the earn his degree from St. Thomas University in Houston.
His career path took him to Houston in 1978, where he worked for Chevron, Phillips Petroleum, Conoco, Baker Hughes and also taught at Houston community college. Bob worked diligently until his retirement in 2001. He lived in Houston until his death.
Bob began a many-years-long fight with cancer beginning in 2001. Through the ups and downs that were brought through numerous leukemia/lymphoma diagnoses, he showed great resolve and always kept his chin up.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the valued staff of doctors, nurses, and support personnel at MD Anderson.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marjorie Shaw.
He is survived by his loving wife, Loreta Shaw, and his grandsons Jonathon and Michael Mercer.
A graveside service was held for Robert Shaw at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar.
Memorial contributions can be made in Bob’s name to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.