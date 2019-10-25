Robert I. Nay Jr., 79, of Mount Vernon and formerly of Hermitage passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Mount Vernon.
He was born Aug. 14, 1940, the son of Robert Irvin Nay Sr. and Goldie Hutchins Nay.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965.
He worked as a lineman for Southwestern Bell for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Norma Dean Nay, in 2010.
Survivors include five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were at Floral Hills Cemetery, Kansas City, with full military honors provided by the Army National Guard Alpha Team under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Mt. Vernon Veteran's Home, 1600 S. Hickory, Mt. Vernon MO 65712.
