Robert Kenneth Johnson, age 68, of Wheatland, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar. He was born Feb. 21, 1952, in Kansas City, the son of Kenneth Eugene and Pansy "Pat" Nickles Johnson.
He had served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1970 to 1974 stationed in San Diego, California. He had retired as yardmaster of the Union-Pacific Railroad at Atchison, Kansas.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn Johnson, of the home; three sons, Eric Johnson of Overland Park, Kansas, Elliot Johnson of Wheatland and Steven Dison of Grandview; two daughters, Brooke Derby of Hawaii and Kristin Unkenholz of Lenexa, Kansas; two sisters, Patricia Freeman of Hawaii and Beverly Johnson of San Diego, California; and three grandchildren, Madison, Cali and Eli.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
