Robert L. Latham, 66, of Willard passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
He was born Jan. 5, 1954, in Springfield to Henry L. Latham and Dorothy Neil Latham.
On May 15, 2004, Robert and Mindy Killingsworth were united in marriage and shared over 15 years together.
Robert was a 1972 graduate of Marion C. Early.
Robert was a dairy farmer and had just retired from teaching hunter education courses for the Missouri Department of Conservation. He enjoyed sports and traveling to hunt deer, elk and antelope.
Robert also enjoyed Pepsi, cooking the holiday turkeys, going to the casino and his lottery tickets. He loved people and he didn’t know a stranger. Robert loved to help others, but he was also known to be a prankster. He gave nicknames to those around him, and he might just goose you.
Robert adored his family and being with them. He especially loved those little ones. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Robert is survived by his wife, Mindy Latham; children Nathaniel A. Latham, Sarah K. Latham and Anna M. Latham; grandchildren Corbin, Clayton and Caleb Latham; mother Dorothy Latham; sister Kathryn Hardt and husband Ron; brother Michael Latham; nieces and nephew Lisa Dunn, Ronnie Hardt and Tara Krenkel; great-niece Ellenor Fincher; other great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, other family and many friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Henry Latham.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
