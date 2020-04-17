Robert Larry Scharnhorst, 65, died at his home on April 14, 2020, after a brief illness.
Mr. Scharnhorst was born March 2, 1955, in Warrensburg to Owen and Lorraine Scharnhorst.
He resided for the past 21 years in Bolivar. Mr. Scharnhorst lived with his mother and served as her caretaker.
He was preceded in death by his father, Owen Franklin Scharnhorst. He leaves his mother, Bessie Lorraine Iiams Scharnhorst of Bolivar; one sister, Edna Lee Scharnhorst Fondren (Michael) of Noxapater, Mississippi; four nephews and one niece; nine great-nephews and -nieces; and many cousins.
According to Robert’s wishes, his body will be cremated and laid to rest at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens at a later date. Any memorials should be given to St. Jude’s Cancer Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
