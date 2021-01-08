Robert Lee Evans, 80, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home in Halfway.
Robert was born to Mark and Katie Moore Evans on Dec. 22, 1940, near Bolivar.
He was a lifelong resident of Bolivar and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bolivar. He worked for First Baptist Church and Polk County Bank, as well as the Dunnegan estate and art gallery.
Robert graduated from Bolivar High School.
Robert was a very caring person who really loved Christmas and watching the Golden Girls. He had a heart of gold and loved to volunteer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Thada Mae, and brother, Clifford.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa, and furry babies, Stormie, Granny Painter, Angie and Robcel; brother, Jesse (Glenda), and numerous other family and friends.
Services for Robert were held Thursday, Jan. 7, at Butler Funeral Home of Bolivar. Burial was in the Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.