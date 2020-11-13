Robert Lee Fortner, 87, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home in Bolivar. He was born to Joseph and Flossie Walker Fortner on Feb. 4, 1933, in Kansas City.
Bob was a dedicated firefighter, having served for 40 years, most of those years in Independence. He made it to captain in the fire department before retiring.
Although Bob was a devoted firefighter, his great passion was horses. Along with his firefighting career, Bob spent a lot of his time as a horse farrier. He was very passionate for his horses, and they were his claim to fame.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Hollace, of the home; his nine children, Jan Carrenden, Pam Fortner, Kathy Morse, Mike Fortner, Michael Kellog, Kelley Kellog, Nancy Scofield, Mark Flinn and Angela Flinn; 27 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Bolivar. Funeral services for Robert are at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
