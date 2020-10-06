Robert Lee Scantlin, 76, passed away at Citizens Memorial Hospital Friday evening, Oct. 2, 2020. Bob was born Nov. 4, 1943, in Iola, Kansas, to Raymond and Mary Scantlin.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from June 1961 to March 1985, when he retired E9 as command master chief. Bob was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Sixth Good Conduct Medal for period ending Oct. 14, 1985, Meritorious Service Medal.
While serving in the Navy, Bob was stationed in San Diego, Boston and in New Orleans, where he met Marcia Ann Skomorucha. The couple married on Aug. 16, 1980, in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
Bob had a true love for the outdoors and had dreamed of living in Alaska. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. A skilled woodworker who loved making furniture for his family. Bob was also known to love to pull the arm on a slot machine.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Marcia; four children, Sandra Kay Mosbrucker (Jamie), St. Joseph, Robert Lee Scantlin Jr. (Lanette), Milford, Ohio, Stacy Lynn Sawyer (Stefan), Lawrence, Kansas, and Amanda Owens (Zach), Springfield; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary; stepfather Raymond Cutshall; grandchildren Taylor and Emily Sawyer; and a sister, Elizabeth Vickery.
