Robert Lenno Redding, age 81, of Polk passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in his home.
He was born July 7, 1938, in Deepwater to Lenno Stuart and Mary Helen Fields Redding.
He is a retired auto mechanic, enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors. His greatest love was his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James Franklin Redding; and two sisters, Nena Christine Hills and Doris Jean King.
Bob is survived by his four children, Carole Miller and husband Randy of Springfield, Sherry Roberts and husband Denton of Polk, Robbie Redding and wife Jeanne of Preston, and Joe Redding and wife Pam of Belton; seven grandchildren, Justin, Michael, Jared, Janelle, Sarah, Mandie and Jenna; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Pitts Chapel with Bro. Efton Piper and Bro. Dusty Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow at Payne Cemetery, Polk. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.