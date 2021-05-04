Robert Samuel Gillispie, 80, passed away peacefully at Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility in Bolivar on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bob was born in Osceola to William George and Silvia Anglin Gillispie.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Helen; his son Robert Gillispie and wife Valerie; his daughter, Terry Allen; two stepsons, Jerry Nall and wife Dana and Kenneth Nall and wife Becky; his daughter-in-law, Nicole Nall; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother Earl Gillispie; many other relatives and caring friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Silvia Gillispie; his son Terry Nall; his brothers, Lawrence Gillespie, George Gillispie, Charles Gillispie and Jimmy Gillispie; and his sister Zelda Stevens.
Bob was born and raised in Osceola. When he came of age, he joined the U.S. Army and served from 1958 to 1966. When he left the military, he started working as a machinist at a number of different locations, most notably Detroit Tool.
When Bob wasn’t working, you could find him fishing in the mornings or playing some Texas hold ‘em with his friends in the evenings. Later in their years, Bob and Helen would often go down to Mercedes, Texas, to escape the cold. Bob was an active member of the Elks and the American Legion, as well.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. We celebrate his wonderful life and will always cherish the many happy memories he created.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.