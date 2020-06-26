Robert W. Keightley went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Cox South Hospital. Bob was born in rural Hickory County on May 20, 1936, to Rudy and Tissue Keightley.
During Bob’s early years, he developed a love of hunting and fishing.
Bob married Velma Elizabeth Box on June 21, 1957, and enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Their union produced three children, Carl Lee, Robert Mark and Elizabeth Kay.
At a young age, Bob served in the Army Reserves and then went on to begin his career at General Motors in 1955, where he worked in assembly for 30 years.
During this time, he continued his love of hunting, often with son Mark in the fields of Nebraska or Kansas hunting pheasant and quail over his prize Brittany spaniels. Bob also loved to hunt elk with his father and brothers in the mountains of Oregon.
Upon retirement from General Motors, Bob became a cattleman. He was proud of his exceptional herd and especially his premium breeding bulls. This pursuit took him through the next 30 years.
Bob was a lifetime NASCAR fanatic who never missed a race. Bob shared his love of racing with son Mark and would talk racing for hours. Bob was also an avid Chiefs fan, never missing a game, and enjoyed discussing football with grandson Rick. Bob also loved buying the latest and greatest Ford Motor Co. had to offer.
More than anything though, Bob loved his family and would do anything for them. He was an incredible provider, great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Tissue, two sisters, one brother and son Carl Lee.
Bob is survived by his wife Velma, son Mark and daughter Elizabeth (Patrick) Nield; grandchildren Rachel (Rick) Gordley, Jared (Kylie) Nield, Sarah Nield, Seth Nield and Anna Nield; great-grandchildren, Lorna, Sophia, Theodore, Richard, Elizabeth, Jeffery and Sebastian Gordley and Noah Owen.
Bob will be greatly missed by family, friends and many new Ford dealers across the Ozarks. We wish to thank Cox staff for the compassionate care they provided Bob during this difficult time. Per Bob’s request, he was cremated. There will be a graveside service only at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Quincy.
