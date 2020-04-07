Mrs. Roberta E. Lee, age 90, of Dunnegan passed away Saturday, April 4, in her daughter’s home.
She was born Jan. 14, 1930, in Buckner to Andrew Jackson and Alice Yvonne Mitchell Jones.
She was united in marriage to Boyd Cecil “Buck” Lee on April 12, 1946.
She was a good seamstress and a great cook and teacher. In her earlier years, she loved to have a garden and can. Of course, the girls had to weed the garden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Boyd “Buck” Lee; three sons, Cecil, Ronnie and Gerald Lee; a sister, Rose Hendricks; and a brother, Richard Jones.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Hicks of Dunnegan and Kim Baldwin (Rick) of Bolivar; three grandchildren, Ronnie Lee, April Bowman and Martin Besser; six great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Lois Reynolds of Colorado and one brother, Leonard Jones of Colorado; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Bolivar on Wednesday, April 8. A celebration of her life will be planned for the near future. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
