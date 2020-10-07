U.S. voters will choose their next President on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Polk County voters also have a slate of local races to decide, including northern and southern commissioner, coroner and 128th district state representative.
Those contests, held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have county clerk and chief election authority Melinda Robertson seeing an increase in mail-in and absentee voting interest.
“We are getting several phone calls for absentee ballots and mail-in ballot requests,” Robertson said.
Robertson said that, due to COVID-19, state legislators passed SB 631, which added a seventh excuse to the absentee application and implemented the mail-in ballot option for the August and November elections only.
According to Missouri Info Corps reporting, only registered voters who are in “an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting” COVID-19 or voters who have contracted COVID-19 can select the new option that allows them to vote via mail-in absentee ballot without a notary.
At-risk categories include those who are age 65 or older, live in long-term care facilities, have chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, have serious heart conditions, are immunocompromised, have diabetes, have chronic kidney disease that requires dialysis treatments or have liver disease, the article stated.
According to information shared by Robertson’s office, voters who wish to vote absentee due to religious beliefs, plans to work as an election worker, incarceration, absence from their jurisdiction on election day or certified participation in an address confidentiality program will need a notarized ballot.
Robertson said those voters should send their request for an absentee ballot to her office. Application forms are available under the Polk County Clerk’s page at polkcountymo.gov or at sos.mo.gov/elections.
According to information shared by Robertson’s office, the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the November election is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. Absentee ballots may be requested in person up until the day before election day.
Those planning to vote absentee who cannot request the ballot themselves may ask a close relative, spouse, parent or child to request an absentee ballot in person on their behalf.
Absentee voting started Tuesday, Sept. 22, six weeks before election day. The county clerk’s office will be open for absentee voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and also from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31, Robertson said.
Mail it in
All registered voters in Missouri also have the option to vote by mail, regardless of at-risk status.
Those who choose to request a mail-in ballot because they’re concerned about contracting COVID-19 and do not qualify for an absentee ballot will have to get their ballot envelopes notarized before mailing it back to Robertson’s office.
According to a news release from Robertson’s office, voters casting a ballot by mail must make sure their written and signed requests include the reason for voting by mail and an address to which the ballot should be mailed. Ballot requests must arrive at the clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, in order to be processed.
“As soon as we receive our ballots, we will be processing those requests,” Robertson said. “We probably have over 200 requests, not including our permanently disabled list, which has over 100 voters on it.”
The county actually only had about five mail-in ballots for the August primaries, the clerk said.
“That number will increase for November,” Robertson said. “Every November, we have those voters that only vote during presidential years, and with COVID many are wanting to avoid the lines and crowds.”
While national election coverage has quoted politicians calling into question the security of mailed ballots, Robertson said past evidence doesn’t show issues.
“We have always had absentee ballots that are processed through the mail, and we don’t usually have a problem with those, so I don’t see why the mail-in ballots would be any different, as long as the voter is mailing it in early enough for the postal service to deliver it to the county clerk’s office by election day,” she said. “Not all absentee ballots have to be notarized, but all mail-in ballots must be notarized in order for them to count.”
Robertson said voters who are concerned about U.S. Postal Service mail delivery should remember absentee ballots may be returned by the voter or by a relative “in the second degree of consanguinity or affinity,” like a spouse, child, parent, brother, sister, grandparent or grandchild.
Mailed ballots must be received by election day, she said, and have to be delivered by the USPS.
The last day to register to vote for the upcoming election is Wednesday, Oct. 7.
In-person precautions
For those who voted in person in August, election day may look familiar.
Masked workers will staff polling locations, shielded behind clear barriers to help keep everyone safe.
“We will have extra judges on hand for cleaning and sanitizing,” she said.
Polk Countians can also do their part, she said.
“Voters can assist by being prepared when they come in their polling location, have ID ready and know what candidates and issues they want to vote for,” she said. “This should shorten the length of time they are in their polling location.”
