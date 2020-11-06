Roger Gulick, age 82, of Brighton passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in his home. He was born May 20, 1938, in Salinas, California, to Noel “Whitey” and Vianis Clary Gulick.
He married Linda Smith on Dec. 27, 1960.
Roger moved his family to Brighton 42 years ago and opened his automotive machine shop. He continued to work until shortly before his death.
Roger was caring, funny, always joking, but also was a private person. He was always willing to help others. Roger loved his dogs Charo and Mandy, music, every holiday and most of all his family.
Roger is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda; three children, Jack Gulick (Shawna) of Fair Grove, Rhonda Bishop (Mark) of Willard and Nicole Houston (Michael) of League City, Texas; two grandsons, Dylann Bishop (Taylor) and Matthew Bishop; and a great-granddaughter, Hennley Bishop.
Graveside services were Friday, Nov. 6, at Slagle Cemetery, Bolivar. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ozark Food Harvest, Cox Health at Home Hospice or Polk County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.