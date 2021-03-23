Ronald Dean Herbert, 63, beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Ron was born on Feb. 5, 1958, in Humansville to Lawrence and Mildred Herbert.
Ron graduated from Bolivar High School in 1976, where he was active in football, basketball and baseball, and took home third place in the baseball Class A state game in 1975.
Ron was a tell-it-to-you-straight kind of man and was always appreciated for his honest opinions and quick wit. Mr. Herbert had a passion for golfing, fishing at Lake Pomme de Terre, reading an assortment of history books, and watching the Kansas City Chiefs with his daughter, Cassidy. He was a knowledgeable tradesman and enjoyed tinkering and building.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mildred Herbert; brothers Keith Herbert and Lee “Beeb” Herbert; sisters Patsy Herbert Morelock and Ginger Herbert Smith. Mr. Herbert is survived by his ex-spouse, Tammy, and their daughter, Cassidy Herbert of Bolivar, brother Larry Herbert of Bolivar, sister Dana Herbert Frank of Springfield and sister Donna Herbert Slagle of Springfield, along with a multitude of other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside services were Monday, March 22, at Greenwood Cemetery. There was a celebration of life held afterward at the American Legion in Bolivar, per Ron’s request.
