Roy Adam Albin, 71, of Bolivar passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Roy was born Nov. 23, 1948, in Bishop, California.
He was saved at the Baptist Church of Van Town in 1966.
From 1968 to 1970, Roy served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army.
After returning from Vietnam, he began working at the Bolivar Farmer’s Exchange elevator, where he worked for 40 years.
Roy’s passion was the outdoors, and he could often be found hunting, fishing and raising his Gelbvieh cross beef cattle.
Roy was an easy-going man and loved the simple things in life. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.
Roy was preceded in death by his mother, Frances, and his father, Roy E. Albin, as well as a sister Virginia of Hanna City, Illinois.
Roy is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn of Bolivar; his daughters Kelsey Albin of Hollister and Marcy McDaniel of Bolivar; and his son Andy Albin and wife Elizabeth of Halfway. Roy is also survived by his granddaughter Mary Ann Brazzell of Halfway, as well as his brother Ed of Nevada and his sister Laura of Grant’s Pass, Oregon.
Memorial contributions can be made in Roy’s honor to the Albin family through Butler Funeral Home.
Services for Roy will be announced by Butler Funeral Home when arranged.
