Ruby Lou Hayward Brown was born Jan. 7, 1936, in Dade County at the home of Bub and Ruby Davis to James Ernest and Lela Marie Hayward.
Ruby lived in Cedar County for most of her life.
She married the late Victor Fite in 1954, the late Willis Wilson in 1964, and in 1978 met and married the late Truman Boyd Brown who would be her other half and helpmate for the next 41 years.
Ruby was Mom to 10 children, Christine Miller and husband Dennis, Libby DeClue and husband Mike, Laura Sine and husband Chris, Gwen Brown, John Wilson and wife Shirley, Jerry Wilson and wife Karen, Rosa Lee and husband Gary, Mary Jane Russell and husband Lorn, Dixie McIntire and husband Dwayne, and the late Marilyn Taylor.
She was blessed with 25 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Ruby also is survived by her brother Joseph Hayward and nephew Raymond Leon Frye.
