Russell Crouch, age 59, of Buffalo passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 16, 1962, in Clinton, to William and Kathleen Crouch. He graduated from Halfway High School in the class of 1980. He was united in marriage to Lucinda Howard on April 19, 1984, and to this union three children were born.
Russell was saved April 24, 1976, at L.P. Union Missionary Baptist Church. He was called to preach in August of that year at South New Home Missionary Baptist Church. He began pastoring churches in 1990. During this time, Lord blessed him with many people being saved and the churches’ numbers increasing. During his service, he was led to mentor and help many that he encountered.
Russell is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lucinda, of the home; three children, Dawn Horn and husband Matthew of Halfway, Jessica Davis and husband Andrew of Pleasant Hope, and Collin Crouch and wife Rebekah of Buffalo; seven grandchildren, Emma, Cooper, Carli, Cody, Elli, Ryder and Audrey; his parents, Sonny and Kathleen Crouch of Goodson; his sister, Ronda Spear and husband Doyle of Halfway; his in-laws, Curtis and Lou Jean Howard of Polk; a sister-in-law. Carol Ann Johnson and husband Steve of Elkland; a brother in-law. Matthew Howard and wife Erin of Bolivar; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and church families.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Pitts Chapel with Bros. Jeff Shelenhamer and Dan Breshears officiating. Burial will follow at Goodson Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Goodson. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Goodson Cemetery or Bethel-Nemo Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
