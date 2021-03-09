Ruth Ann Burton, 79, of Weaubleau passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar of chronic conditions. Ruth was born on Nov. 11, 1941, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Therman and Helen Stone Beatty.
Ruth worked many miscellaneous jobs outside the home. However, her number one job was being a homemaker with Ron, mother to her Craigy and stepmother to Marty and Leigh.
She completed her GED in 2001. Her favorite activities included shopping, outings with Ron and taking care of Kaylin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Therman and Helen; the love of her life, Ron; an infant son, Garry Allen; her brothers, Gary, Frank, Bobby, Chuck and Wesley; half-brothers Dennis and Jim Stone; and half-sister Wanda Stone. Ruth is survived by her sons, Craig and wife Amanda Burton of Weaubleau and Marty and wife Janell Burton of Richmond; daughter Leigh Slavens of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; grandchildren Drew and wife Alexandria, Amber Burton, Michael Piper and Kaylin Ann Burton. She is also survived by one sister, Barbara and husband Gene Lewis; half-sister Patty and husband Butch Brannock, Sandy and husband Steve Goceljak, and Marline Merritt.
Ruth will be laid to rest next to the love of her life, Ron, at Robinson Cemetery.
