Ruth Arlene Payne Jones was born Feb. 27, 1930, in Polk. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the age of 91.
On May 14, 1948, Ruth was united in marriage to Calvin Thomas Jones, also of Polk. Ruth lived most of her life in the Polk community and loved being among her family, her many relatives and friends living in the area. She was saved and baptized as a young girl at Mt. View Missionary Baptist Church in Polk, where she remained a member for the rest of her life. Ruth was the teacher at the old two-room Polk school for a year before she became a full-time farm wife to help Calvin run the farm and raise a family. She had a special love for gardening and canning vegetables, along with raising chickens for the eggs and her fried chicken.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin, her parents, Mildred and Andrew Payne, her stepfather, Jesse Payne, two sisters, Fern McCluskey and Martha Elder, her brother, Herman Payne, and two stepsisters, Roa Wainscott and Ava Grannemann.
She is survived by her three children, Rodney Jones and wife Julie, Robert Jones and wife Beth, and Mary Beth Jones. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Nathan Jones, Nicole Jones, Adam Jones, Calvin Jones, Ryan Vance and Madison Vance, a sister-in-law, Judy McKinney, two stepsisters, Eva Voris and Iva Rust, and many nieces and nephews.
While Ruth will be missed, we take great comfort in knowing that she is at rest in a better place. In her later years at the nursing home, she often spoke to her visitors about her love for Jesus and a great reunion day.
Ruth's family would like to acknowledge the staff at Parkview nursing home for the special attention and care given to her over the past years.
Funeral services were Tuesday, March 23, with Bro. Mike Foster officiating. Burial followed at Payne Cemetery in Polk. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
