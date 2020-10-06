Ruth Elaine Griffitts Bone, daughter of the late Francis Jerome “Frank” and Alice Mae Whitman Griffitts, was born on Dec. 19, 1933, in Brighton and departed this life to be with her Savior on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Springfield. At the time of her passing, she was 86 years, nine months and 12 days of age.
Ruth was reared south of Halfway and attended the one-room Wells school house, which was on their family’s farm. She graduated from Pleasant Hope High School in 1951 and later attended two years at Drury University.
She was united in marriage to Wm. Keith Bone on Oct. 24, 1970, in Springfield, making their home in Marion, Indiana. To this union, two sons were born, one of whom survives her.
While living in Indiana, they made friends in several towns, including Marion, Kokomo and Mooresville, before moving back to Missouri in March of 1995.
Ruth worked at Hallmark Cards for 10 years, the Assembly of God Headquarters in Springfield for 10 years, and had numerous jobs with Manpower where she earned many service awards for her hard work.
She enjoyed genealogy, quilts and taking care of her flowers and houseplants. Ruth and Keith were faithful members of the Bible Baptist Church in Buffalo for many years.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Daryl Griffitts Bone; two sisters, Mary Francis “Frankie” Wilkinson and Martha and husband Wayne Brown; and one sister-in-law, Patty Griffitts.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Wm. Keith of Elkland; one son, Keith “Jerry” and wife Kris Bone, also of Elkland; one brother, James Beecher and wife Mardel Griffitts; one sister, Helen and husband Dan Shackelford; one brother-in-law, Andy Wilkinson; and two grandchildren, Kacy and Kaden Bone.
Before leaving her earthly body, she reminded her family of the eternal promises that she held in Christ Jesus. She leaves behind beloved family members, a precious church family and many dear friends. While they will all truly miss her, they share in God’s assurance of one day being together again.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Bible Baptist Church in Buffalo with Dr. Robert Baker and Pastor Joshua Keeny officiating. Interment will be in the Brighton Cemetery under the care and direction of the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home of Buffalo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bible Baptist Church or the Gideons.
