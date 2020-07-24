Mrs. Ruth Marie Turner Vaughn went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
She was born March 12, 1938, in Russellville, Arkansas, to Floyd and Myrtle Turner. She was united in marriage to Tommy Lee Vaughn on July 14, 1956.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Tommy Vaughn; one brother, Milton Turner and one sister, Reba Adams.
Ruth is survived by her four children, Shelly Vaughn, Tim Vaughn (Georganna), Kerry Walker (Darrell) and Tracy Vaughn, all of Bolivar; nine grandchildren, Lesli Jarman of Bolivar, Lori Green (Shawn) of Raleigh, North Carolina, T.J. Jarman (Lara) of Chicago, Illinois, Todd Jarman (Sherri) of Harrisonville, Mathew and Bruce Vaughn of Bolivar, Kayleigh Vaughn of Springfield, Gattlin Walker of Bolivar, and Marshall Walker of Springfield; 10 great-grandchildren, Kandice and Ryan Jarman of Bolivar, Zach and Zane Green of Raleigh, North Carolina, Ava and Quinn Jarman of Chicago, Illinois, Zander, Keatin, Kollin and Abigail Vaughn of Bolivar; a nephew, Gary Adams (Connie) of Anaheim, California; as well as many nieces and nephews; extended family, Mason Harris of Springfield and Jessie Gamble, granddaughter to be of Bolivar.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Pitts Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
