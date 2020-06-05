Safety at the speedway

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Vicki Benner said when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the season at the Historic Bolivar Speedway, she and her husband Jim took it in stride.
“It just gives us more time to repair and upgrade,” Vicki Benner said.
The Benners reopened the track after purchasing it in 2018. Early May would have marked the start of their third season, she said.
“We were looking forward to it,” she said. “Racers are a family, and it’s good to have your family together.”
Jim Benner said the couple spent the previous few weeks talking with local authorities about how they could safely open the track. The venue hosted its first race of the season Saturday, May 30.
According to the speedway, Ronnie Taylor won chargers class, Colton Collins won baby grands, Darrin Moyer won super 8s, Shawn Schmidt won street stocks and Brian Lewis won modifieds.
“We put rules in place Saturday,” he said. “We have social distancing guidelines with everyone 6 feet from other people that are not family and no more than 10 people in any one group.”
Vicki Benner agreed.
“We want people to know we’re open,” she said. “We’re requiring social distancing and limited concessions, but we’re in compliance and open.”
As one of Polk County’s largest venues, Jim Benner said he feels safety is the speedway’s responsibility.
“If Polk County were to have a spike in COVID cases because of people in large crowds, people would look to us,” he said. “They’d want to know what we did to keep people safe.”
The speedway was already able to hold two events earlier this year, with multiple area churches coming together for an interdenominational Easter service in April. The family of Lola Lewis, a stalwart racing fan, held Lewis’ memorial service at the track in May.
“We were able to hold those big events safely,” Vicki Benner said.
According to the speedway’s schedule, racing will take place for all classes every Saturday through Oct. 31.
The speedway has a special program planned for Saturday, July 4, with a salute to troops and fireworks.
The season closes Oct. 31 with finals for the chargers class and a special figure 8 course.
“We’re really proud of the schedule we’ve been able to put together here,” Vicki Benner said.
