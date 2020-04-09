All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
While the coronavirus causes increased panic on national, state and local levels, society as a whole must not lose its grip on one of our nation’s most sacred blessings — our individual rights and personal freedoms.
To clear the air right up front, I fully respect Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to issue a statewide “stay at home” order. He qualified his actions to quarterback our state’s most recent declaration by clarifying his reasons behind said decision.
Yes, I do accept his statements, but I’m also competent and objective enough to see this order largely for what it is — a politician likely yielding to some quiet or unseen pressures, a reiteration of a multitude of previously-recommended protocols and a well-placed public relations move, albeit a smidge tardy.
No slight intended or implied and I’m not taking a public swipe at Parson or his administration — the guy’s gotta do what makes sense in the moment, and he certainly can’t ignore the global health crisis at hand.
At its core, this order quite literally means just this side nothing.
Don’t go outside of your home … unless you need to go to work, the grocery store, a gas station, the post office, the park, the lake, for a bike ride, to buy a new gun, to go fishing, to go to the pharmacy, visit the doctor, go to the dentist or just pick up a carryout pizza or taco order … well, you see where I’m going with this.
Make any rebuttal to this assessment you want, but the governor’s “stay at home” order was essentially meaningless by design. It looks and sounds like action, but offers very little new information and doesn’t equate to any significant increase in the already strenuous measures being taken.
A single sentence of encouraging adherence to previous orders would’ve likely sufficed here — in most cases, Missouri already had county-by-county measures in place, too.
But there’s just no sensationalism in acknowledging that, so we’re presented with a multi-page gubernatorial declaration a couple weeks later — and there is increased panic and severity implied within such an effort.
It commands attention and definitely makes for some doom and gloom headline fodder, too.
Ah, the power of unchecked belief in the one-sentence society of today is an amazing thing to observe, isn’t it?
Reality check, folks … for the sake of comparative balance, at a point in time where recreational bass boat manufacturers haven’t been ordered to cease production operations, we most certainly have not reached critical mass here.
I could start spouting off opinionated conspiracy theories here until there was no air left in the room; however, that’s not the angle I’m coming from.
None of what I’m relaying should be taken as dismissive or nonchalant either.
In our big blue marble’s last recent pandemic scenario, there was no synthesized or exacerbated panic, no politicization of anything, no face mask crusades, no annihilation of small businesses, no comparative “stay at home orders” of any magnitude — and toilet paper was so plentiful we could use it as kindling, not the new domestic currency.
I am not saying we shouldn’t observe a few precautionary recommendations right now. And, for the greater wellbeing of our nation, please abide by what is necessary during a crisis like this.
Stay a few steps away from people, glove-up and/or mask-up in situations where you may perceive it to be necessary. Be safe, be sanitary and just be sane at the same time without losing grip on common sense here.
Do not begin referring to this as “reality” or “the new normal” in any sense.
Do not accept any of these preventative efforts or recommendations as “our daily life” in any way.
These are temporary measures being taken to combat a global health issue, not something we should settle into comfortably or welcome.
This is not something we can allow to permanently alter the way we think, communicate, interact, worship, consume, contribute, behave and function as a society.
Complacency equals societal acceptance here and those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
Regardless of any situational circumstances, preservation of our constitutional liberties and inalienable rights is more imperative than ever at a time like this.
And, remember: no government ever seized basic rights from its own citizens, only to happily hand individual freedoms back to the same society it just stripped them from.
Funny how the masses tend to remember little things like that, huh? It’s also a powder keg of volatility, too.
So, be it a foreign-born virus ravaging lives on domestic soil or an aggressive, power-hungry government, We the People must agree to never permanently surrender our ways of American life.
We’re already in uncharted waters here — and dangerously close to a tipping point devoid of anything resembling a return path. Much of this is eerily reminiscent of the very things We the People swore we would prevent at any cost and never become as a whole — even in a time of crisis such as this.
I don’t know about y’all, but personally I’m not interested in sacrificing anything I’m forever guaranteed by our country’s founding documents.
And, I’m ready for things to get back the way they were quickly, safely, humanly and Americanly as possible.
Miles Brite is the editor of the Cedar County Republican, a sister paper to the BH-FP. Email him at milesb@cedarrepublican.com.
