Sandy Lee Young, 58, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, from injuries caused in a car accident.
He was born in Springfield to Martin and Louise Young on Jan. 12, 1962. He was the youngest of five, including, his brothers Martin, Wayne and Randy and sister Gail.
Preceding him were his parents and three brothers.
Sandy is survived by his sister, Gail, son Daniel, partner of 22 years, Pam Thompson, two granddaughters, Taylor Sconce and Layla Murphy, and a big extended family, friends and longtime coworkers at the old Teters Floral plant.
His wishes were to be cremated and buried on the family farm plot. Burial and celebration will be at a later date.
