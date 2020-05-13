School’s out for summer?

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Bolivar R-1 Schools assistant superintendent T.C. Wall knows different students have different needs when it comes to summer school.
But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of spring in-person instruction, Wall and other school administrators around Polk County are considering their options when it comes to summer school and how to best handle an instructional service that’s typically held in the classroom.
Bolivar schools will hold in-person summer school for its kindergarten through eighth grade students June 1-26, while its high school students will continue studying online, Wall told the board at the district’s April 16 meeting.
“We know that our best case scenario is that everyone would come back June 1 and have four weeks of summer school and finish up the 26th and have a seated, great experience,” Wall said.
Wall said, after visiting with the district’s summer school principals, they’ve determined high school students would benefit from a more seamless experience by transitioning to an online summer school, if needed.
The district made the decision clear in an announcement on its website earlier this month.
“At the high school, we’d like to start June 1 and go into online learning if we need to,” she said. “There are seven core courses they teach every summer, and those teachers are well prepared to do that online. All high school students have Chromebooks, and they feel like they’re going to have better engagement with an online platform.”
BHS principal David Geurin told the BH-FP the district will still offer an in-person high school physical education course.
The district’s elementary and middle school students would benefit more from completely in-person instruction, Wall said.
“Your elementary and middle school school principals feel a little differently, and for good reason,” she said. “A lot of those kids come to summer school for engagement. They want to be at school. They want to see their friends. They want lunch and breakfast, and they’re excited about visiting with their teachers in a less formal atmosphere. They’re coming for different reasons, whereas the high school kids are coming to recover credit or earn credit.”
According to a post on the district’s website, R-1 will provide transportation for students attending in-person summer school.
Schools and classrooms will undergo additional cleaning during summer school, the district said, and students and teachers will be trained in healthy hygiene and personal space practices.
According to a post on the Bolivar R-1 Schools website, the district will feed elementary and middle school students during in-person summer school.
R-1 spokesperson Sammy Jacobson said the district is currently planning a summer feeding program, and will have “a better idea of what it will look like,” after a meeting later this week.
An online summer school option will also be available for literacy and mathematics instruction in first through fifth grades, the district said. Online instruction in middle school literacy and mathematics will be provided if enough students express an interest.
A participation survey is available at smore.com/dz3f2.
Fair Play
Fair Play superintendent Renee Sagaser told the BH-FP any decision about summer school must involve the community.
Sagaser said the district will reach a decision by Thursday, May 21.
“We must have student and parent participation to make it work for our kids,” she said.
Sagaser said the district asked parents if they feel it’s too soon to have face-to-face classes June 1-24 via notices sent out Monday, May 4. Meals would be served during summer school, she said.
Sagaser said the high school may choose to do credit makeup online or to do it at school with supervision.
Drivers' education will be offered freely and will include Bolivar students if there’s room, she said.
“Of course, we will have a ‘new normal’ as far as social distancing and student contact,” she said. “It will no longer be a discipline concern but a safety concern.”
Halfway
Halfway Schools will start in-person summer school Monday, June 1, superintendent Lance Roweton told the BH-FP. The district has additional cleaning practices in place and has also published an informational page for parents to help students understand the pandemic.
Roweton said students who enroll in the district’s in-person summer school will be fed as normal in the cafeteria.
“We will continue feeding our community if it is needed,” he said.
Humansville
Humansville superintendent Tammy Erwin announced Monday, May 4, the district will not hold summer school.
She’d previously told the BH-FP the decision would hinge on whether the district felt it could safely hold in-person summer school classes.
“Due to the lack of internet access and devices for all students in our district, we would only have a face-to-face summer school,” she previously said.
That also fits the district’s summer school program, which she said is hands-on and requires face-to-face instruction.
“We want to make sure we can offer summer school and still meet the social distancing guidelines and recommendations set forth by the Polk County Health Department,” she said prior to the decision. “That is our biggest hurdle.”
Its final meal distribution day was Monday, May 11.
Marion C. Early
MCE superintendent Josh Angel told the BH-FP the district usually only offers summer school for credit recovery and for students on reading intervention plans.
“This summer, our only summer school will be for credit recovery, and this would be done through our online platform,” Angel said.
Angel said Marion C. Early Schools will continue its food distribution partnership with Life 360 on Tuesdays at 4 p.m.
Pleasant Hope
Superintendent Kelly Lowe told the BH-FP the district plans to offer online-only summer school.
A post on a district social media account said Pleasant Hope is doing so to protect its students.
“We want to protect our kids, so we have opted to look at virtual/online education for the summer,” the post reads.
Lowe told the BH-FP he wasn’t certain what meal options the district may be able to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.