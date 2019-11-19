The search for a missing man in the northern portion of Polk County came to an end tonight as searchers located the body of 39-year-old John David Hacker.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison confirmed Hacker’s body was found in Pomme de Terre Lake on Tuesday night, Nov. 19.
Law enforcement and volunteers had been looking for Hacker, who went missing from a home near the lake on the northern edge of Polk County near Rt. TT since around 10 p.m. Friday night, Nov. 15.
The sheriff’s office issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Hacker at around 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Morrison previously told the BH-FP law enforcement and volunteers searched the area on foot and horseback over the weekend.
He said Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers also flew over the area with helicopters and used boats to search the lake, as well.
A news release from the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association said Hacker “grew up in Bolivar, where he was a standout student and star three-sport athlete receiving college scholarship offers for football, basketball and baseball.”
After graduating from Missouri State University and Creighton University Law School, he returned to Springfield, where he practiced law since 2005, the release said.
In 2014, Hacker received the Equal Access to Justice Award from the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association, “honoring his dedication to representing indigent clients,” the release said.
“In recent years, John unfortunately suffered from depression, likely stemming from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) developed as a result of numerous concussions suffered during his football career,” the release said.
“In addition to his professional accomplishments, John was a loving husband and father, and a great friend,” Springfield attorney Jason Smith said in the release. “I have never met another person with so many family members and friends that cared so much about him. We will miss him terribly.”
The release said the family would “like to thank law enforcement, the media and countless people that reached out to assist in the search efforts.”
