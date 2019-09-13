According to online court records, Brandon Scott Searl, 32, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, pleaded guilty to class A felony first-degree robbery, class D felony forgery and class D felony stealing charges in a Dallas County courtroom.
A felony armed criminal action charge was dismissed per the plea agreement with Polk County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock.
A sentencing hearing for Searl — who is affiliated with the MS-13 gang, according to court documents — is set for Friday, May 1, with 30th Circuit Judge Lisa Carter Henderson presiding.
For more in-depth coverage, including a history of the case, see the Wednesday, Sept. 18, edition of the BH-FP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.