Polk County Senior Center will host a Hawaiian luau at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
The event will feature island style food, as well as dancing and door prizes.
Floodwater and the senior center’s Silver Star Line Dancers will perform.
Tickets are $7 in advance or $8 at the door.
For more information, call 326-5570.
