Serving the students

It’s one of the earliest lessons Bolivar R-1 superintendent Tony Berry said he learned as an educator.
“There’s a hierarchy of needs that students have,” Berry said. “Before you can get to self-actualization and learning, the basic needs have to be fulfilled, like food. If you’re hungry, you’re going to be focusing on that hunger instead of learning.”
In mid-March, with about half of the district’s nearly 3,000 students on free or reduced lunches, and the COVID-19 pandemic threatening to cancel or postpone in-person classes, Berry said he knew the district would need to act to keep those needs met.
Over the next weeks, the district was able to provide about 140,000 meals, R-1 spokesperson Sammy Jacobson told the BH-FP.
District employees played a huge role in making that happen, Berry said. The district held an appreciation lunch Friday, May 22.
The Polk County Cattlemen’s Association cooked lunch. A scheduled parade was rained out, but staff and volunteers still gathered in the middle school cafeteria to eat and converse.
“We’re happy to get to serve these folks that have served everyone else,” PCCA president Keith Stevens said.
It was an overdue opportunity to honor the district employees who spend a lot of their time behind the scenes, Berry said.
“The very first interaction some kids have with a district employee is with their bus driver,” he said. “For some kids, that interaction may determine how that day goes. This showed the community the importance that we all have. Every person that draws a check from this school district is an educator.”
Looking back, it took about a week over what would have been spring break, Berry said, to retool the district’s cafeteria operation designed to feed students in person to package breakfasts and lunches for delivery by bus.
“We knew that if we continued to run our routes, our bus drivers will still be able to be on the clock,” he said. “We knew we could maintain education for our kids and provide their meals. Our idea was, ‘Let’s just keep as much normalcy in this crazy time.’”
Berry said, over the next few weeks, the importance of the district’s kitchen, custodial and transportation professionals became even more apparent.
“When our teachers and staff and paraprofessionals went there to help, they saw those employees prepare 600 to 700 meals at each building,” Berry said. “These meals had to be placed into brown sacks put in boxes. The milk went in coolers. On the buses, all the drivers knew every kid at every stop. It was a new world for these teachers.”
Looking back
All Polk County school districts distributed food during the closure. Fair Play superintendent Renee Sagaser said the district’s biggest challenge was putting it all together while abiding by social distancing and group size guidelines, she said.
“We had quite the challenge to get the meals prepared and packaged,” she said. “We had many more staff and community volunteers who were willing to work but couldn’t because of the numbers restrictions.”
In the end, she said Fair Play served 25,900 meals between March 18 and May 8. Woods and Walmart supermarkets provided free grocery bags for the meals, she said.
“We would like to thank all of our staff who worked hard to feed the children and to keep the brains active,” she said. “We would like to thank the parents and guardians who helped us do what we did.”
Marion C. Early superintendent Josh Angel said the district’s meal distribution program was also made possible through a community effort. Community Outreach Ministries, Walmart and Dollar General helped with bag donations, he said.
“Everyone came together to make sure the community's needs were met during this time,” he said. “Our cooks and bus drivers did an outstanding job preparing and delivering these meals.”
In Pleasant Hope, superintendent Kelly Lowe said he couldn’t be more proud of how the staff handled the district’s meal distribution program.
“Our staff is amazing,” he said. “The ladies in the kitchen made things happen, and we had teachers and others to volunteer. It was a good effort by all, which made it turn out quite seamlessly in the end.”
Lessons learned
Berry said Tuesday, May 26, Bolivar Schools learned valuable lessons from the pandemic.
“From an organizational standpoint, we learned we need to do better when it comes to connectivity issues,” Berry said. “Out in the reaches of the county, not all of our students have internet access. We’re going to have to do better for them.”
The district is currently reaching out to parents to sort out connectivity issues, R-1 technology and communications director Brad Sterling told the board of education at its Thursday, May 21, meeting.
Also important, Berry said, is focusing on how the district can better communicate important messages to parents and community members.
“It doesn’t matter how many times you put a message out there, there are always going to be people you’ve missed,” he said.
Better engagement with students in an online world means “new levels of professional development,” Berry said.
“But when I look at the last few months, I don’t ever want this to be the main way education is brought to a child,” Berry said. “Virtual learning serves its purpose, but I don’t think there’s any replacement for having a student in a classroom.”
