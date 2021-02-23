Shannon Coy Odom, 56, of Fair Play passed away at home with her husband by her side, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. She was born March 10, 1964, in Santa Cruz, California, to George and Jan Brown.
Shannon took great pride in being a social worker with the State of Missouri. She had a deep passion for helping others, and it showed in her work and personal life. She was a caregiver at heart and was always there for her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time at the lake and being with her family. But most of all, she loved caring for her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jan Brown.
Shannon is survived by her husband, Mark Odom; children, Autumn Hatfield and husband Billy, Christopher Odom and girlfriend Stephanie, and Laena Odom; grandchildren, Zachary, Emily, Mark, Marisa, Cherish, Sawyer, Riley, Laithen, Steffin and Keegan; great-grandchildren, Zyler, Atreus and Mia; father and stepmother, George and Tara Brown; sister, Stacey Huff and husband Steve; nieces, Ashley and Stormy; and many close friends.
Shannon is loved greatly and will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held later this spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.