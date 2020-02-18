Sharon Kay Alvarado, 67, Humansville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. In the final hours of her blessed life, she was surrounded by her loving family.
Sharon was born on June 29, 1952, in Kansas City to James and Helen Hartshorn. She spent the early years of her life living in Kansas City, Kansas, before moving to Humansville.
Sharon was a strong woman. The ultimate mama bear, she raised five strong children, James, Gordie, Helena, Carolyn and Moises.
She was devoted to her children and their families. She loved hosting dinners for them at her home, making sure she had fixed everyone’s favorites.
She also loved listening to gospel music, camping, sewing and Kid Rock. She enjoyed collecting angels. We know she is now her families’ guardian angel.
She had a heart of gold and loved unconditionally. She did not know a stranger and was always willing to open her home to them, her family and her children’s friends. She was a rock for so many and will be sorely missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Helen; stepdad Charles Harper; sisters Carol Winfery and Cindy Pizano; half-brothers Hank Hartshorn and Jimmy Hartshorn; and her beloved grandson, Cody Ray Vest.
She is survived by her sisters Helen Rudy, Karen Hartshorn and Donna Hartshorn; brothers Jerry Hartshorn and Bill Viner; her children and their spouses, James and Carol Hartshorn of Humansville, Gordie and Shawna Hartshorn of Dunnegan, Helena Solis of Dallas, Texas, Carolyn Solis of Humansville and Moises and Becky Alvarado of Humansville; as well as 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Butler Funeral Home in Humansville. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral Home.
