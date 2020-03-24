Sharon Nadyne Hahn, 59, of Springfield passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital.
A service for Sharon was at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Praise Assembly of God Church, Springfield, under the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Interment was in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. For full obituary, go to greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.