Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison and local law enforcement had their hands full yesterday when they captured an out-of-state attempted murder suspect in Morrisville.
According to Morrison, he arrested Demarcus T. Stokes, 20, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at Hannah’s General Store in Morrisville at around 4:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
A news release from the Ames Police Department in Ames, Iowa, said Stokes is the suspect in a shooting at around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at a McDonald’s in the central Iowa community.
Stokes allegedly fired a shotgun at two people in the restaurant and fled the scene. No one was injured, the release said.
As he made his way from central Iowa to southwest Missouri, a warrant for class B felony attempted murder, carrying a $50,000 cash only bond, was issued for Stokes’ arrest.
After Stokes' vehicle was found abandoned in Bolivar yesterday, Polk County Central Dispatch, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Polk County Sheriff's Office worked together to locate the suspect in rural Polk County, Morrison said.
Morrison said he arrested Stokes at the gas station without incident.
He was the passenger in a vehicle. The driver did not know Stokes had a warrant for his arrest, Morrison said.
Morrison said he recovered a loaded 12-gauge shotgun from the scene of the arrest, which law enforcement believes is the weapon Stokes used in the incident in Iowa.
Read more about this incident, including comments from Morrison, in Wednesday's edition of the BH-FP and online at BolivarMoNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.