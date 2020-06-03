Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison has confirmed the names of the two victims killed in a Tuesday morning, June 2, structure fire near West Mill Street and Mo. 13 in Humansville.
Debra Lamoreaux, 57, and Robert Lamoreaux, 27, were killed as a result of the fire, Morrison said.
The fire remains under investigation by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, MDFS public education officer Christine Saiz told the BH-FP via email Wednesday.
Saiz told the BH-FP no additional details about the fire investigation were available Wednesday.
As the BH-FP previously reported, multiple emergency response agencies were on scene, which was taped off after crews battled the fire.
Humansville fire chief John Hopkins told the BH-FP via text he had “turned that over to the (police department) and fire marshal’s office.”
Humansville police chief Justin Weathers did not return multiple requests for comment Tuesday and Wednesday.
Read more about the fire and the investigation in an upcoming issue of the BH-FP or online at BolivarMoNews.com.
Linda Simmons and Jill Way contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.