The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects following a rash of thefts in a neighborhood just south of Bolivar.
Sheriff Danny Morrison said deputies recently arrested a 33-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both from Bolivar, on warrants.
However, he said the pair is suspected in thefts from the Karlin Acres area near Rt. U and Mo. 13, just south of Bolivar.
Deputies arrested the woman, who was driving a truck stolen out of Springfield, last night, Dec. 5.
He said deputies “recovered a lot of stolen property” through the arrest.
Following a foot pursuit through the A&J Towing and Bolivar Walmart parking lots and eastbound across South Springfield Avenue, deputies arrested the man in the parking lot in front of Ace Hardware midday Friday, Dec. 6, Morrison said.
He said Bolivar Police Department assisted in the pursuit and arrest.
Morrison said he anticipates charges to be filed in Polk County Circuit Court.
People who have had property stolen from their homes, porches or vehicles should contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 777-9020 or 777-3911.
Watch a future edition of the BH-FP for more information.
